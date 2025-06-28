Iran holds funeral for IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists killed in conflict with Israel

Tehran: Funeral ceremonies are under way in Tehran on Saturday, June 28, to honour 60 individuals, including senior military commanders and prominent nuclear scientists, killed during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel. Iranian authorities have described the event as “historic”.

The proceedings commenced at 8 am local time at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in central Tehran, beginning with a recitation from the Quran, “Indeed, Allah defends those who believe. Truly, Allah does not love the treacherous, ungrateful ones.”

A video posted by Iran International on X shows a large indoor gathering, with mourners waving Iranian flags and holding placards in a packed hall. The footage highlights the sombre atmosphere and widespread participation.

The funeral ceremonies for Iran's slain generals and nuclear scientists officially began in Tehran with a verse from the Qur'an: "Indeed, Allah defends those who believe. Truly, Allah does not love the treacherous, ungrateful ones." (Surah Al-Hajj, 22:38)

Funeral ceremonies are being held in Tehran for several IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists who were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war.

Ahead of the procession, Iranian state media released images purportedly showing the coffins of several high-ranking officials. The caskets, draped in national flags and adorned with flowers and portraits, reportedly include those of top general Mohammad Bagheri; Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami; Aerospace Force head Amir-Ali Hajizadeh; Khatam al-Anbiya commander Gholam-Ali Rashid and successor Ali Shadmani; IRGC Quds Force Palestine Corps chief Saeed Izadi; and nuclear expert Saeed Borji, known for his role in Iran’s nuclear detonation programme.

Iranian state media have released the first photos of the coffins of senior military commanders and officials killed in Israeli airstrikes, just two hours ahead of their mass funeral in downtown Tehran.

Iranian state media have released the first photos of the coffins of senior military commanders and officials killed in Israeli airstrikes, just two hours ahead of their mass funeral in downtown Tehran.

Following tributes at Enghelab Square, a funeral procession is making its way to Azadi Square, around 11 kilometres west, where final rites are to be held.

General Bagheri, the second-highest-ranking officer in Iran’s armed forces after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is being buried alongside his wife and daughter, local reports confirmed. Nuclear physicist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi is also being interred with his wife.

The ceremony is also commemorating four women and four children, underscoring the civilian toll of the conflict.

The hostilities erupted on Friday, June 13, when Israel launched a series of airstrikes, claiming they were aimed at halting Iran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons. The bombardment targeted strategic facilities and high-ranking personnel, resulting in the deaths of more than 30 senior IRGC commanders, including Salami and Hajizadeh.

According to Iran’s health ministry, the attacks killed at least 627 people and left approximately 4,900 injured.