Iran, Iraq suspend flights amid Israeli strikes

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq on Saturday morning, October 26, suspended all flight operations until further notice following Israeli airstrikes.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said flights on all routes have been cancelled until further notice, the Iran International reported.

Iraq’s transport ministry suspended flights across all airports until further notice “due to regional tensions,” the Iraqi state news agency INA reported.

This development comes after Israel during the early hours of Saturday launched “precise” strikes on Iran’s military bases in response to the October 1 missile attack, during which Iran fired approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel, the IDF is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on X. IDF also clarified that these attacks are justified as measures of self-defence

In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.



Updating on the strike, IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari on a video message posted on X that, “I can now confirm that we have concluded the Israeli response to Iran’s attacks against Israel. We conducted targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran — thwarting immediate threats to the State of Israel.”

He also said that Israel fulfilled its mission after early morning strikes, and warned that further escalations would result in heavy consequences.

In recent weeks, Israel has intensified its operations against Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, both Iran’s allies, following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.