GCC says Iran proxies, missiles key to lasting regional peace

On Thursday, June 25, the 118th day since the US-Israel war on Iran began, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers said lasting regional peace would require addressing Iran’s ballistic missiles, drones and support for proxy groups, following talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Bahrain. In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the GCC ministers said any future trade and investment with Iran would depend on Tehran complying with its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States and any final peace agreement. “The Ministers further emphasised that lasting regional peace and security requires addressing the full spectrum of Iran’s threats, including its ballistic missiles, drones, and support of proxies in the region,” the statement said. It added that any economic engagement with Iran would be “conditional and reversible”, depending on Iran’s compliance with the agreement, an end to what it described as destabilising activities, and the creation of conditions for economic cooperation. Iran warns Israel over Lebanon

According to the Tehran Times, Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, warned that Israel must leave all Lebanese territory, describing Lebanon as “the arena of resistance and steadfastness”.

Qaani said Israel would eventually be forced to withdraw “in humiliation and defeat” if it did not leave voluntarily. He also invoked the legacy of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying a promise made by the former Hezbollah chief in Bint Jbeil remained alive and would be fulfilled.

Israel rules out troop withdrawal before Hezbollah disarmament

AFP reported that Israel responded by reiterating it would not withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon until Hezbollah was disarmed.

Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said any redeployment of Israeli troops would take place only after Hezbollah was demilitarised, arguing that the group continued to pose a threat to Israel’s northern border.

“We will not withdraw our forces from southern Lebanon as long as Hezbollah remains a threat,” Mencer said, adding that previous commitments to disarm Hezbollah had not been implemented.

US hosts Israel-Lebanon negotiations

The final round of negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese officials began at the US State Department in Washington as the United States sought to advance a diplomatic solution while fighting continued in southern Lebanon.

According to Al Jazeera, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two sides were close to making a “commitment of intent”.

Israeli withdrawal claims disputed

Reuters reported that a US State Department official said Israel had withdrawn from part of its buffer zone in southern Lebanon as a goodwill gesture and urged the Lebanese Armed Forces to dismantle Hezbollah’s weapons and infrastructure.

However, senior Israeli and Lebanese officials denied that any withdrawal had taken place.

An Israeli defence official said the military would not leave the buffer zone under current conditions, while a senior Lebanese military official said recent developments on the ground showed no evidence of a troop pullback.

Lebanese bloc rejects direct talks

A Lebanese parliamentary bloc rejected direct negotiations with Israel and warned authorities against granting what it described as “experimental areas” north of the Litani River.

The bloc called for Israel’s complete withdrawal, an end to attacks, and the return of displaced people and detainees.

Lebanon reports casualties

Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli attacks between March 2 and June 25 killed 4,230 people and wounded 12,179 others.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces burned several houses in Ain Arab after residents returned following the reopening of a nearby road.

The Israeli military said Major Basel Suaid, 32, was killed during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

Iran and Oman discuss Strait of Hormuz

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s Telegram account, Araqchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi discussed maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and agreed to continue coordinating navigation through the strategic waterway during a planned 60-day period.

IRGC warns vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation would “be dealt with” and criticised a proposed alternative shipping route through the strategic waterway.

Oman rejects transit fees

AFP reported that Oman said there would be no transit fees under any future arrangement governing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

UN evacuation plan facilitates shipping

Reuters, citing the International Maritime Organization, reported that 57 ships carrying about 1,100 seafarers had transited the Strait of Hormuz under a UN evacuation plan launched this week.

Pakistan expects Iran-US talks to resume

Pakistan said negotiations between Iran and the United States were expected to resume next week.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said technical-level talks held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with mediation support from Pakistan and Qatar had produced a roadmap for a broader peace agreement within 60 days. Neither Washington nor Tehran has officially confirmed the next round of negotiations.

US Senate votes on Iran war powers

The US Senate approved a resolution aimed at restricting President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Lawmakers, however, rejected a separate proposal requiring the withdrawal of US forces from Iran.

Ghalibaf rejects US claims

In a post on X, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed US claims that unfrozen Iranian assets would be used to purchase American agricultural products, calling the assertion false.

America falsely claims our unfrozen assets will buy their agriculture. Interesting. The only crop we're harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It's organic, abundant, and homegrown. But apparently the US only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talks. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 25, 2026

Iran accuses NATO of complicity

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei alleged in a post on X that NATO members were complicit in the US military campaign against Iran and should be held accountable under international law.

This is a clear and damning admission of NATO’s active complicity in an unlawful war of aggression against a sovereign UN Member State — a flagrant violation of peremptory norms of international law and the core principles of the UN Charter.



The Organization and its individual… pic.twitter.com/q2OPKVrSkM — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 25, 2026

Gulf states oppose ‘new geopolitical facts’

In a post on X, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said new geopolitical realities could not be imposed on Gulf states through military action, warning such an approach would create future instability.

لا يمكن تكريس وقائع جيوسياسية جديدة على دول الخليج العربي نتيجة عدوانٍ غادر عليها. ففرض أمر واقع من رحم العدوان لا يؤسس للاستقرار، بل يزرع بذورًا جديدة للتنافر والصراع في المستقبل.



وهذا تحديدًا ما ينطبق على مضيق هرمز. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) June 25, 2026

According to Al Jazeera, Rubio also said Gulf countries did not support imposing transit fees on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and that the waterway did not belong to any single nation.

Trump criticises NATO allies

US President Donald Trump said NATO allies had not supported the US-Israel military campaign against Iran, adding that their assistance would have been welcome despite not being necessary.

Italy denies bases used in strikes

In a post on X, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Italy had not authorised the use of its military bases for US strikes on Iran.

Ho parlato con il Ministro degli Esteri iraniano @araghchi. L’Italia non ha mai preso parte ad alcuna iniziativa militare e non ha mai autorizzato l’utilizzo delle basi per azioni di guerra contro l’Iran, nel rispetto più rigoroso dei trattati con gli Stati Uniti. Ho chiesto che… pic.twitter.com/9LC5ad7r9C — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) June 25, 2026

Reuters reported that Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said the bases had been used only for technical and logistical purposes.

Iraq moves to restore oil exports

Reuters reported that Iraq was working to restore full oil export capacity after shipments were disrupted by the conflict involving Iran and planned to increase crude production capacity to 7 million barrels per day.

India restores LPG supplies

The Indian government said non-domestic packed LPG supplies had returned to pre-conflict levels after restrictions introduced during the Iran crisis were lifted.