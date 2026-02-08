Iran jails Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi for over 7 years

Dubai: Iran sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to over seven more years in prison after she began a hunger strike, supporters said on Sunday, February 8.

Mohammadi’s supporters cited her lawyer, who spoke to Mohammadi.

Mohammadi’s lawyer, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the sentence on X.

“She has been sentenced to six years in prison for gathering and collusion, and one and a half years for propaganda and a two-year travel ban,” he wrote.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence.

Supporters say Mohammadi has been on a hunger strike since February 2.

Narges Mohammadi is an Iranian human rights activist, journalist, and one of the most prominent critics of Iran’s government, especially on issues of women’s rights, political repression, and the death penalty.

Over the last decade, the 53-year-old has been charged multiple times with allegations such as “propaganda against the state.

In 2023, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran. She received the award while still in prison. Her children accepted the prize on her behalf.

