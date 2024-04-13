Iran launches dozens of drones at Israel

The Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday night, April 13, launched dozens of drones towards Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In an operational update on X, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago.”

“The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation.”

“The IDF Aerial Defence Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defence mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets.”

TheIsraeli army’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that the drones were anticipated to take several hours to reach their intended targets in the Jewish state, Associated Press reported.

An expert interviewed by the Channel 12 TV news, retired general Amos Yadlin, said the drones were equipped with 20 kg of explosives each and that Israel’s air defences were ready to shoot them down, Reuters reported.

In a video posted on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the country and its armed forces that they were prepared for any scenario, both defensively and offensively.

In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran.



Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong. pic.twitter.com/ykeItV7ZRi — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 13, 2024

The long-anticipated attack comes after Israel targetted Iranian consulate building in Damascus on Monday, April 1, resulting in the deaths of 13 people, including seven IRGC members.

Countries including India, France, Poland, United Kingdom and Russia are warning their citizens against travelling to the Middle East region, which is already tense due to the war in Gaza, which has now entered its seventh month.