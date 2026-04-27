Iran offers proposal to US to reopen Strait of Hormuz without nuclear deal

Iran has offered a proposal to the United States (US) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without linking the move to a nuclear agreement, according to two regional officials cited by Associated Press on Monday, April 27.

The proposal would also require Washington to end what Tehran describes as its blockade of Iran, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the negotiations are taking place behind closed doors.

Iran blames US for failed talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later accused the United States of derailing earlier peace efforts ahead of his meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Iranian state media.

He said previous negotiations were disrupted by what he described as Washington’s “incorrect approaches” and “excessive demands”, despite some progress being made.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Photo: IRNA

Araghchi also referred to his earlier visit to Pakistan, saying Islamabad had helped facilitate contacts between Tehran and Washington. He added that recent discussions focused on reviewing past developments and identifying conditions for future dialogue.

Iran speaker warns US over energy leverage

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf criticised Washington over tensions linked to the strait.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said the US was “bragging about holding the cards” while contrasting American economic measures, such as reserve releases and demand management, with what he described as Iran’s strategic leverage over regional energy chokepoints including the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb and key pipeline routes.

They brag about the cards.



Let's see:

Supply Cards= Demand Cards



SOH (partly played)+BEM(unplayed)+Pipelines(unplayed)= Inv Release (played)+Demand Destruction (partly played)+⏳More Price Adj (to come)



Add summer vacation to the right unless they want to cancel it for the US! — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 26, 2026

Iranian official questions Pakistan mediation role

Meanwhile, Iranian official Ebrahim Rezaei said Pakistan was not a suitable mediator for US-Iran talks, claiming Islamabad was too closely aligned with American interests.

While describing Pakistan as a friend and neighbour, Rezaei said it lacked neutrality and credibility, citing what he alleged was repeated US backtracking on commitments.

پاکستان دوست و همسایه خوب ماست اما واسطه مناسبی جهت مذاکرات نیست و اعتبار لازم را برای واسطه‌گری ندارد. آنها همیشه مصلحت ترامپ را در نظر می‌گیرند و برخلاف میل آمریکایی‌ها حرفی نمی‌زنند بطور مثال حاضر نیستند به دنیا بگویند که آمریکا ابتدا پیشنهاد پاکستان را پذیرفت اما بعد زیر حرفش… — ابراهیم رضایی (@EbrahimRezaei14) April 26, 2026

Hezbollah claims strike in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli military vehicles and soldiers near Tel al-Nahas on the outskirts of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, the group said it fired a guided missile that made a direct hit. There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli authorities or any report of casualties.

Netanyahu trial hearing cancelled

In Israel, testimony in the long-running corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cancelled about an hour before proceedings were due to begin.

Israeli media said the postponement followed security concerns raised by his lawyer Amit Hadad. Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, all of which he denies.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli military reports drone alerts from Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said sirens sounded in northern Israel after what it described as a hostile aircraft launched from Lebanon entered Israeli airspace at 7:40 am local time.

The military later said contact with the aircraft was lost and no injuries were reported. Additional alerts were issued over fears of falling debris, while a later siren at 8:05am was declared a false alarm.

Iran says leadership remains united

Iranian state media also quoted parliament officials as saying all pillars of the country’s leadership were united in confronting external threats and that there were no internal disputes.