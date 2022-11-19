Iran: Protestors use sanitary pads to cover security cameras

Tehran: As protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini continue in Iran, several photos have emerged on social media of Iranians covering CCTV cameras with sanitary pads in public transportation to prevent authorities from identifying protesters.

After security forces opened fire on commuters in a metro station in Tehran, Iranians responded with a new tool— a sanitary pad to prevent authorities from monitoring them and enforcing a dress code on women.

On November 16, the security forces attacked women without headscarves on an underground train.

Security officials cause a stampede in a Tehran metro station when they open fire on protestors. pic.twitter.com/e55HAfKcpS — Mike (@Doranimated) November 15, 2022

As per media reports, Iranians have praised the use of sanitary pads to counter the authorities, seeing it as a fitting statement as protesters call for an end to the hijab law and the so-called “morality police” that impose strict rules on women’s clothing.

One Twitter user said, “I kept my menstrual cycle hidden from everyone for months because it was taboo in #Iran to talk about it. Imagine purchasing pads! We have to put it in a black plastic bag. It’s heartwarming to see #women now using their pads to cover the regime’s security cameras.”

I kept my menstrual cycle hidden from everyone for months because it was taboo in #Iran to talk about it.Imagine purchasing pads! We have to put it in a black plastic bag. It's heartwarming to see #women now using their pads to cover the regime's security cameras. #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/qZMZDfEiJL — Shukriya Bradost (@ShukriyaBradost) November 17, 2022

Another wrote, “People are covering surveillance cameras in Iran’s public transportation with menstrual pads. Is there a better statement possible on gender, surveillance & resistance? #حسین_رونقی next to it is a reminder that resistance also exists in cyberspaces despite the cyber surveillance.”

People are covering surveillance cameras in Iran's public transportation with menstrual pads. Is there a better statement possible on gender, surveillance & resistance? #حسین_رونقی next to it is a reminder that resistance also exists in cyber spaces despite the cyber surveillance pic.twitter.com/AoXrQgX16d — Azadeh Akbari (@AzadeAkbari) November 17, 2022

تصاویر منتشر شده از 'مسدود کردن دوربین‌های واگن قطار مترو با استفاده از نوار بهداشتی'#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/JNNXEQiZSX — Vahid Online (@Vahid) November 16, 2022

A female led revolution :



For years the Islamic Republic has tried to shame Iranian women in the most intimate ways. Today, protesters in Iran are using sanitary pads to cover the regime’s CCTV cameras, which could identify protesters.



Ingenious acts of defiance.

💚🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/cXGC3pbfZR — Maryam Aslany (@m_aslany) November 17, 2022

Protests have erupted in Iran since September 16, following the death of Mahsa Amini, three days after she was arrested by the morality police for not complying with the strict rules of dress in the Islamic Republic.

What constituted one of the most daring challenges to the authorities and the ruling religious leaders since the 1979 revolution.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), 381 people were killed in the recent protests, including 57 minors. The agency said that it also witnessed the killing of 50 security personnel, in addition to the arrest of 16,088 people.