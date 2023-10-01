Iran ready to help Pakistan in fight against terrorism

Tehran: A top Iranian military official has said that Iran’s armed forces are ready for any form of cooperation with Pakistan in the “all-out fight” against terrorism.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baqeri made the remarks on Saturday in a message to Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir to extend his sympathy over a deadly “terrorist” bomb blast at a religious gathering in Balochistan, which killed at least 50.

Baqeri expressed condolences to Pakistan’s Army chief, armed forces, government and people, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic incident, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the semi-official Fars news agency.

An explosion occurred near a mosque on Friday during a religious gathering in the Kora Khan area of the Mastung district in the province.

The blast has killed at least 50 people, and more than 50 others sustained injuries, according to police and health officials.

The preliminary reports and police investigation showed that it was a suicide attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

In a message addressed to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi on Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condoled with the Pakistani government and peo