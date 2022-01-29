Iran, Saudi to hold talks in Baghdad soon to normalise ties: Ambassador

Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently held four rounds of negotiations, brokered by Iraq, over resolving the diplomatic impasse between the two countries.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 29th January 2022 11:00 am IST
Tehran: The fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to normalise bilateral relations, Iraj Masjedi, Tehran’s Ambassador to Iraq, told local media.

Without specifying the exact date of the talks and the details, Masjedi said on Friday that the meeting will be held “soon”, reports Xinhua news agency

Tehran has sent three diplomats to Saudi Arabia, as the Iranian delegation to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to resume their activities in Jeddah after a six-year hiatus.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in protest against the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following the Saudi execution of a Shia cleric.

