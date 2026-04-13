Iran says over 140 historic sites damaged, 77 in Tehran alone

Tehran: More than 140 historical sites across Iran have been damaged in US-Israeli strikes, according to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), while Iranian officials say 77 of them are in Tehran alone.

The nationwide figure, reported on April 11, was provided by Iran’s Minister for Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri, who said the damage spans 20 provinces between February 28 and April 7.

Losses have been estimated at 7.5 trillion tomans (approximately USD 49 million), based on preliminary assessments that may be revised as further evaluations continue. The minister said the attacks caused widespread damage to cultural assets across multiple regions during the reporting period.

Also Read UNESCO verifies damage to historic Iranian sites amid US-Israel strikes

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive on February 28, triggering a sharp escalation in regional tensions. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran also imposed restrictions on ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over global energy supplies and maritime security.

A two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran was announced Wednesday, April 8, brokered by Pakistan, as part of efforts towards a broader agreement to halt the conflict, which has left thousands dead and wounded.

Tehran accounts for significant share of damage

In a subsequent update reported on April 13, Sajjad Asghari said 77 historical buildings, including palaces and museums, were damaged in the capital alone.

He said around 90 percent of the damage in Tehran was minor, while 10 per cent was classified as serious. Of the affected sites, 38 are nationally registered monuments, while the remainder are buildings of architectural and cultural value.

Asghari added that 27 of the damaged monuments date back to the Qajar era.

The affected sites include Farrokhabad Palace, Ishratabad Palace, Kahak Mill, Qasr Prison, the Stone Gate of the Marble Palace, Ahmad Reza Pahlavi Palace and the Rafi Nia Synagogue House.

UNESCO verifies damage to key heritage sites

The UNESCO confirmed that the impact of the strikes extended to internationally recognised landmarks, including sites designated as World Heritage properties.

Among the most prominent sites affected is the Golestan Palace in Tehran, a historic royal complex dating back to the Qajar era. While the main structure remained intact, shockwaves from nearby explosions damaged parts of the Hall of Mirrors and sections of the complex.

Golestan Palace, the Versailles of Persia/Iran,

a UNESCO heritage site was damaged.

کاخ گلستان pic.twitter.com/EFlZV71oOQ — Touraj Daryaee (@tourajdaryaee) March 2, 2026

Other affected sites include the 17th-century Chehel Sotoun palace and the historic Masjed-e Jame in Isfahan, both significant examples of Persian and Islamic architecture, Reuters reported.

Damage was also reported near the Khorramabad Valley, which contains prehistoric caves and a rock shelter with evidence of human occupation dating back tens of thousands of years.

UNESCO said the impact on cultural heritage extends beyond Iran, with damage also being tracked at sites in Israel and Lebanon, highlighting the broader regional toll of the conflict.

این یک عکس نیست،

سندی‌ست از جنگ علیه تاریخ یک ملت.



📍 مجموعه کاخ سعدآباد، کاخ موزه سبز

📷 هربرت کریم مسیحی https://t.co/9hdDScndB1 pic.twitter.com/WpFlP0fmfF — Amin Saneey/امین صانعی (@AminSaneey) April 10, 2026

US, Israel deny targeting cultural sites

The Israel Defense Forces said it does not deliberately target cultural sites and that its operations are conducted in accordance with international law, with measures in place to minimise collateral damage.

Similarly, the US Department of State said its strikes were aimed exclusively at military and strategic objectives, not cultural or civilian infrastructure.

However, Iranian officials and heritage experts have questioned the extent of the damage to historical sites, despite claims of precision targeting, pointing to verified impacts on cultural landmarks across the country.

(With inputs from Associated Press)