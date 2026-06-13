Iran says proposed deal with US could end months-long war

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday, June 12, that a proposed memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington could formally end the conflict and create a framework for negotiations on sanctions relief, Iran’s nuclear programme and wider regional issues.

Speaking to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, Araghchi said the proposed agreement, commonly known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding after Pakistan’s capital, contains 14 points across fewer than two pages. He said the document was negotiated over more than two months and reviewed by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The foreign minister said the proposed framework includes commitments not to initiate war, threaten the use of force or interfere in each other’s internal affairs. He added that it also contains provisions related to mutual respect for sovereignty, Anadolu Agency reported.

Araghchi said the arrangement would mark the end of hostilities across all fronts linked to the conflict, including Lebanon.

Two-stage roadmap

According to Araghchi, the process would begin with the signing of the memorandum, followed by negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement.

The second phase would focus on sanctions relief, uranium enrichment, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, reconstruction efforts and economic development plans. He said the talks are expected to continue for 60 days, although both sides could agree to extend the timeframe.

Araghchi said Iran would only proceed to the next stage if commitments contained in the memorandum are implemented. Should the negotiations fail to produce a final settlement, either side would be able to revert to its previous position.

Strait of Hormuz and frozen assets

The foreign minister said future arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz would differ from those in place before the conflict.

He said Iran and Oman were preparing a joint statement on the strategic waterway and had also consulted with other stakeholders, including China, which he described as a major beneficiary of shipping traffic through the route.

According to Araghchi, Iran does not intend to impose transit tolls on vessels using the strait but could introduce fees for services provided there.

He also said the proposed memorandum calls for the lifting of maritime restrictions affecting Iran and the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad.

In addition, the draft includes a reconstruction and economic development framework aimed at addressing damage caused during the conflict, with details expected to be discussed during the next phase of talks.

Nuclear issues deferred

Araghchi said key aspects of Iran’s nuclear programme have been left for the second stage of negotiations.

He reiterated Tehran’s position that uranium enriched to 60 per cent should be diluted within Iran rather than transferred elsewhere.

No final decisions have been reached on enrichment levels or the future of Iran’s enriched uranium reserves, he added.

Agreement could be signed within days

Araghchi said the memorandum should be viewed as a single package rather than a collection of separate concessions.

He added that negotiations had reached an advanced stage and that the agreement could be finalised within days if the remaining issues are resolved. According to the foreign minister, the signing would take place remotely through a digital process before a joint announcement.

Earlier on Friday, Araghchi said on X that the proposed understanding between Iran and the United States was closer to completion than at any previous stage and urged media outlets to avoid speculation while negotiations continue.