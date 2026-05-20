Iran says return to war will bring ‘surprises’ as Trump threatens ‘full assault’

The exchange highlights continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran amid stalled diplomatic efforts.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2026 8:26 am IST|   Updated: 20th May 2026 9:37 am IST
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump shown in a split-image graphic with Iranian and US flags in the background.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (right) and US President Donald Trump.

The US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 82nd day on Wednesday, May 20, amid renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran following fresh warnings from US President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In a post on X, Araghchi claimed that months after the start of the war on Iran, the US Congress had acknowledged the loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions of dollars.

“Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35,” he wrote, adding that “with lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises.”

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The Iranian foreign minister’s remarks came after Trump revealed that he was “only an hour away” from ordering attacks on Iran on Monday, but decided to halt the strikes to allow “serious negotiations” to continue.

Trump said Iran was “begging” to reach an agreement, while warning that the United States was preparing a “full assault” if Tehran failed to make a deal over its nuclear programme.

“Well, I mean, I’m saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time, because we can’t let them have a new nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

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The US president has repeatedly warned Iran in recent weeks. However, the lack of direct military action despite escalating rhetoric has strengthened perceptions that the conflict remains deadlocked.

The latest exchange underscores continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran as diplomatic efforts struggle to gain momentum amid the prolonged conflict.

Iran warns of ‘surprises’ amid ‘childish fantasy’ claims

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy criticised what he described as a failed strategy behind the war on Iran.

Responding to a report by The New York Times about an alleged US-Israeli plan involving former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in a possible regime change effort, Murphy described the proposal as a “naive, childish fantasy”.

He said the reported strategy amounted to improvised ideas with no realistic political foundation.

Israel issues evacuation warning in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military warned residents of 12 towns and villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately ahead of expected attacks targeting Hezbollah positions, despite an existing ceasefire.

In a post on X, Israeli military Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said Hezbollah’s alleged violations of the ceasefire had prompted the military action.

“Hezbollah’s continued violations of the ceasefire compel the IDF to operate against it,” he said.

“The IDF does not intend to harm you. For your safety, we urge you to distance yourself from the area and immediately move at least 1,000 metres away,” Adraee added.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2026 8:26 am IST|   Updated: 20th May 2026 9:37 am IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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