Iran opens Strait of Hormuz, Trump says blockade remains

Iran on Friday, April 17, said the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” to all vessels following the Lebanon ceasefire, signalling a shift towards easing regional tensions.

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the vital waterway will remain open throughout the truce period, with ships permitted to transit via designated routes coordinated by authorities.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, had faced heightened tensions and disruptions amid recent regional escalation, raising concerns over global energy supplies.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump imposed a naval blockade targeting Iran after Tehran restricted traffic through the strait, citing what it described as violations of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire involving the US, Israel and Iran

At the time, Trump said the move would enforce an “all or none” policy aimed at pressuring Iran to reopen the waterway, while maintaining that the blockade would remain in place until a broader agreement is reached.

US to release frozen Iranian funds

The US has agreed to release billions in frozen Iranian funds as part of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

UK, France plan international Hormuz mission

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new British- and French-led international mission in the Strait of Hormuz, according to BBC.

The initiative, described as “strictly peaceful and defensive”, will involve more than a dozen countries, with a planning conference scheduled to take place in London next week.

Regional powers meet in Turkey for diplomatic push

Foreign ministers from Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are meeting in Antalya to address the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, as part of continued diplomatic efforts following two earlier rounds of talks in March, Reuters reported.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of a regional forum, aims to advance what officials describe as “regional solutions to regional issues” under a framework of regional ownership.

Turkey is leveraging its position as a NATO member and neighbour of Iran to maintain communication with both Washington and Tehran, while coordinating closely with Pakistan in its role as a key mediator.

Iran rejects temporary ceasefire, seeks broader deal

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran does not accept a temporary ceasefire and is instead pushing for a comprehensive resolution covering all conflict zones, Al Jazeera reported.

He stressed that any agreement must extend across the region, “from Lebanon to the Red Sea”, adding that ending the cycle of conflict “once and for all” remains a key priority for Iran.

Iran President thanks Pakistan for ceasefire efforts

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its role in securing a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, according to IRNA as cited by Al Jazeera.

He specifically appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in facilitating the truce.

Trump says Iran removing sea mines with US support

US President Donald Trump said Iran is removing sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz with assistance from US forces following the reopening of the key shipping route.

He described the move as part of ongoing efforts to ensure safe navigation through the strategic waterway after weeks of disruption.

Trump thanks Pakistan for ceasefire role

US President Donald Trump thanked Pakistan and its leadership for their role in the ceasefire, praising the country’s prime minister and military leadership for their efforts in facilitating the truce.

Photo: Screengrab

Trump claims Iran will not close Hormuz again

US President Donald Trump said Iran has agreed not to close the Strait of Hormuz again, suggesting the waterway would no longer be used as leverage in future conflicts.

Photo: Screengrab

Trump says blockade remains despite reopening

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open and ready for business and full passage”, but confirmed that the naval blockade against Iran remains in force.

Trump added the blockade would continue until a “100% complete” agreement is reached with Iran, noting that most points in the negotiations have already been settled and the process is expected to conclude quickly.