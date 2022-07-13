Iran says Tech cooperation with Russia precedes Ukraine crisis

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 13th July 2022 12:00 pm IST
Iran says Tech cooperation with Russia precedes Ukraine crisis
Representative Image

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that the technological cooperation between Iran and Russia dates back to the days before the Ukrainian crisis.

Nasser Kanaani, the ministry’s spokesman, made the remarks when asked about US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s claim that Iran is preparing to provide Russia with hundreds of drones, including weapons-capable ones, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Iran extracts 20-pct enriched uranium from Fordow site

Iran’s stance on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which broke out in late February, is “absolutely clear and has been declared time and again officially”, he noted.

MS Education Academy

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said recently that the Ukrainian crisis is rooted in the expansion of the NATO, a Western military alliance, toward Russia’s borders and its provocations against Moscow.

“Ukraine’s crisis should be resolved through the course of dialogue and negotiation,” the minister said.

Also Read
Iran rejects UK claim of seizing Iranian weapons en route to Yemen

Kanaani also accused the United States and European states of turning countries, including some in West Asia, into “an arsenal of their diverse lethal arms.”

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button