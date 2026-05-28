Iran says US airbase in Kuwait was targeted after strike

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday, May 28, said it had targeted an “American airbase” in retaliation for a US strike on a site near the airport in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

In a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said the airbase, which it described as the source of the US “aggression”, was attacked at 4:50 am local time (01:20 GMT). The statement did not specify the location of the targeted base.

The announcement came hours after reports that US forces had struck an area on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city near the Strait of Hormuz.

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The IRGC warned that any further “aggression will not go unanswered” and said future military action against Iran would face a “more decisive” response.

The latest escalation follows heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran after the US military earlier this week carried out what it described as defensive strikes against Iranian military assets near the Strait of Hormuz.

There was no immediate confirmation from US authorities regarding the IRGC’s claim or possible damage caused by the reported attack.