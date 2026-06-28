Iran strike damages Bahrain building, Kuwait intercepts missiles

An Iranian missile strike damaged an eight-storey residential building in Bahrain, while Kuwait intercepted two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, June 28, as the conflict entered its 121st day, 11 days after the United States and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the fighting.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said the strike hit a residential building in Muharraq Governorate near Bahrain International Airport. No casualties were reported, and authorities secured the site before beginning investigations.

Photographs released by the ministry showed extensive damage to the building’s top floor, with debris scattered across the upper levels and windows blown out. Air raid sirens were activated across parts of the kingdom as emergency services responded.

Emergency responders inspect the heavily damaged upper floor of a residential building following an Iranian missile strike in Bahrain’s Muharraq Governorate. Photo: Bahrain Ministry of Interior/X

Damaged apartment interior in Bahrain’s Muharraq Governorate. Photo: Bahrain Ministry of Interior/X

Bahrain’s Defence Force said it intercepted and destroyed several missiles and drones, placed its units on the highest level of readiness and warned residents to avoid debris from the attacks.

Kuwait’s armed forces said two hostile ballistic missiles entered the country’s airspace before dawn and were intercepted in accordance with approved operational procedures. The military said explosions heard in several areas resulted from air defence systems engaging the incoming targets and confirmed there were no casualties or property damage.

Gulf states condemn attacks

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes, saying they violated the kingdom’s sovereignty and triggered the Gulf Cooperation Council Joint Defence Agreement, under which an attack on one member state is regarded as an attack on all. It urged the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency session and implement Resolution 2817 (2026).

مملكة البحرين تدعو إلى تحرك دولي لوقف العدوان الإيراني المتكررhttps://t.co/17OAyBRA6w pic.twitter.com/lJOWcqeXXu — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) June 28, 2026

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said the attacks violated its sovereignty, threatened regional stability and undermined efforts to reduce tensions. It added that Kuwait reserved the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, citizens and residents.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية

الأحد 28 يونيو 2026



تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها وبأشد العبارات، تكرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة على دولة الكويت، والتي كان آخرها فجر اليوم، في انتهاكٍ صارخٍ لسيادتها، وتهديدٍ مباشرٍ لأمنها واستقرارها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين… pic.twitter.com/bKvPgXf6rw — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) June 28, 2026

Iran says US bases were targeted

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its navy and aerospace forces carried out a joint drone and missile operation against US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to recent American airstrikes on Iran.

The IRGC warned that continued US attacks would bring a “complete halt” to negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and accused Washington of breaching the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which has come under repeated attack during the conflict. The damaged residential building is located away from the naval base in central Manama.

Also Read US strikes Iran again as Tehran targets Bahrain, Kuwait

US confirms strikes on Iranian targets

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US Navy and Air Force fighter jets struck 10 Iranian military targets in and around the Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s drone attack on the oil tanker M/T Kiku.

U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku. pic.twitter.com/Z0TLZRqmF6 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 28, 2026

US President Donald Trump said American forces also targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities and coastal radar sites, accusing Tehran of violating the ceasefire agreement.

The latest exchange has further strained diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, raising fresh concerns over the stability of the ceasefire.