Iran summons Australian envoy over ‘Wear it Purple Day’ post

Iran has summoned Australia’s envoy to Iran, Ian McConville, over an Instagram post celebrating ‘Wear It Purple Day.’

Iran’s foreign ministry said the post was “disrespectful and contrary to Iranian and Islamic cultural norms”, according to state news agency IRNA on Tuesday, September 3.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, September 2, Australia in Iran has shared photos, which show McConville and his colleagues wearing purple and holding a plate of purple cupcakes.

Photo: AustraliainIran/ Instagram

The caption read, “Celebrating ‘Wear it Purple Day’ with a splash of purple in every corner, and some delicious cupcakes made with love.”

“Today, and every day, we’re dedicated to creating a supportive environment, where everyone, especially LGBTQIA+ youth, can feel proud to be themselves.”

“Let’s keep championing diversity and inclusion for a brighter, more inclusive future,” it added.

In 2010, Australia established the Day of the Purple, urging people to wear purple during events to show solidarity and raise awareness for LGBT youth facing bullying and harassment. This year’s events were held on August 30.

In Iran, homosexuality is illegal due to its belief in same-sex relationships as a violation of Islamic values, punishable under Sharia-based law.