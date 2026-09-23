Iran suspends flights to five destinations amid new US sanctions

Washington’s latest measures put further strain on Iran’s aviation sector

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
A commercial passenger aircraft flies overhead against a blue sky filled with large white clouds.
Passenger aircraft flying through a partly cloudy sky. Photo: X

Tehran: Iranian airlines suspended flights to Baghdad, Muscat, Qatar, Georgia and Azerbaijan as new US sanctions targeting the country’s aviation sector took effect on Wednesday, September 23.

AFP reported that services to the five destinations were cancelled, while flights to other countries, including China, remained available. Services to Istanbul were also continuing.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization was seeking alternative arrangements for the affected routes. Officials were negotiating with Iraq to divert Baghdad-bound flights to Najaf Airport, while talks were also under way with Oman over the Muscat route.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The cancellations followed a warning by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday, September 21, that companies providing services to Iranian airlines could face secondary sanctions. Speaking to CNBC, Bessent said airports could be excluded from the US dollar system if they provided Iranian carriers with fuel, landing services or ticketing facilities.

The latest measures form part of Washington’s broader sanctions campaign against Tehran. Earlier in September, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on individuals and entities accused of supporting Iran’s aviation sector, alleging that Iranian airlines had been used to transport weapons, personnel and illicit cargo.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button