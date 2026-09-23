Iran suspends flights to five destinations amid new US sanctions

Tehran: Iranian airlines suspended flights to Baghdad, Muscat, Qatar, Georgia and Azerbaijan as new US sanctions targeting the country’s aviation sector took effect on Wednesday, September 23.

AFP reported that services to the five destinations were cancelled, while flights to other countries, including China, remained available. Services to Istanbul were also continuing.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization was seeking alternative arrangements for the affected routes. Officials were negotiating with Iraq to divert Baghdad-bound flights to Najaf Airport, while talks were also under way with Oman over the Muscat route.

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The cancellations followed a warning by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday, September 21, that companies providing services to Iranian airlines could face secondary sanctions. Speaking to CNBC, Bessent said airports could be excluded from the US dollar system if they provided Iranian carriers with fuel, landing services or ticketing facilities.

The latest measures form part of Washington’s broader sanctions campaign against Tehran. Earlier in September, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on individuals and entities accused of supporting Iran’s aviation sector, alleging that Iranian airlines had been used to transport weapons, personnel and illicit cargo.