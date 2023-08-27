Iran swaps over 1,500 prisoners with other states since last March: Minister

The Minister assured that the government is pursuing with seriousness the strategy of promoting judicial diplomacy by increasing judicial interactions and cooperation with other countries.

Tehran: Iranian Justice Minister Amin-Hossein Rahimi said Iran has exchanged 1,531 prisoners with a number of countries since March 2022, the media reported.

Rahimi made the remarks in an interview with the official news agency IRNA while elaborating on the government’s efforts to expand legal and judicial cooperation with other countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that, during the period, 298 Iranians imprisoned in other states have been released, and 1,233 foreigners held in Iran have been repatriated under agreements between Iran and their countries.

Rahimi noted that Iran has ongoing interactions with Russia, Tajikistan, Iraq, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Syria to improve judicial cooperation with them.

