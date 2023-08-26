Lebanon arrests two suspected of spying for Israel

The two people have been referred to Lebanon's military judiciary.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 26th August 2023 9:40 am IST
Representative Image

Beirut: Two people accused of spying for Israel have been arrested in Lebanon, a Lebanese intelligence official announced.

Elias Al-Baysari, Director General of General Security, said on Friday that the two suspects were assigned to carry out operations inside Lebanon and were arrested as they attempted to leave the country through the Rafic Hariri International Airport in capital Beirut, Elnashra news website reported.

The two people have been referred to Lebanon’s military judiciary, Elnashra quoted Al-Baysari as saying quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

According to the official, Lebanese authorities have conducted investigations and will reveal more details later.

Tags
