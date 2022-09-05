Iran to purchase Su-35 fighters from Russia: Report

Published: 5th September 2022
Tehran: The purchase of Su-35 fighter jets from Russia is on the agenda of the Iranian Air Force, Commander of the Iranian Air Force Hamid Vahedi said.

The final decision on the purchase of Su-35 fighters rests with the Iranian Army Command and the Armed Forces General Staff Command, Vahedi told Iran’s BORNA news agency in an interview on Sunday.

In August 2022, Western media reported that Iran was seeking to exchange its unmanned aerial vehicles with Russian Su-35 multipurpose fighters in a barter deal, Xinhua news agencxy reported.

