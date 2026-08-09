Iran to pursue peace if US builds trust, Pezeshkian says

Tehran says it will match its commitments to Washington’s compliance with the recent memorandum.

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Iranian President Pezeshkian addresses the nation after Khamenei's death

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran will keep pursuing the path of peace under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed recently with the United States, provided that Washington helps build an atmosphere of trust. 

Iran is trying to move on the “path of peace” based on the “paragraphs” in the MoU, Pezeshkian said on Saturday at a press conference, adding, “Now is the best time to reach an agreement, as there is solidarity, power and unity in the country.”

“We are determined to … use the MoU as the basis provided that the United States lets go of the atmosphere of distrust it has created, and an atmosphere of trust is formed,” he said.

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He highlighted reciprocity in negotiations with the United States, saying Iran will match its commitments to the level of US compliance, Xinhua news agency reported.

If the other side seeks to resort to force, Iran will not acquiesce to that, he said, adding that the basis for Iran’s action will eventually be Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s decisions.

Earlier, Iranian President reaffirmed the country’s commitment to pursuing dialogue to safeguard its rights, while emphasising that Tehran will not be forced to surrender.

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Pezeshkian made the remarks in an interview, published on the website of his office on Friday (local time), defending the Iranian government’s decision to enter negotiations with the United States and sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war.

Pezeshkian said Iran remains committed to its obligations as long as the United States fulfils its commitments under the MoU, adding, “Wherever they fail to fulfil their commitment, we have no obligation to continue.”

Earlier this week, Pezeshkian denied that he was stepping down and said he would “continue his work resolutely.” The remarks came amid rumoured “divisions” within Iran’s leadership over the MoU.

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In June, Iran and the United States signed the MoU on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. The two sides were scheduled to hold negotiations within a 60-day period to reach a final agreement, but recent escalation in the region has left the talks’ fate uncertain.

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