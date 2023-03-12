Iran unveils final prototype of indigenous jet trainer

Dubbed Yasin, the aircraft can also be tasked with close air support, said Iranian Defence Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani at a ceremony.

Tehran: Iran has unveiled the final prototype of a jet trainer that can help pilots learn tactics and techniques of air and air-to-surface combats, state media reported.

Dubbed Yasin, the aircraft can also be tasked with close air support, said Iranian Defence Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani at a ceremony held to launch an aircraft assembly line in Tehran, according to official news agency IRNA.

Equipped with homegrown subsystems such as ejection seats, avionics, engines and landing gears, the final prototype is much upgraded and developed in tactical terms compared to the first one unveiled in October 2019, according to a report by semi-official Tasnim news agency.

A domestically-developed airborne weather radar has also been installed, said the report.

Ashtiani said the aircraft can accomplish a wide range of missions and will help significantly reduce the length of training, while improving its quality, Xinhua news agency reported.

