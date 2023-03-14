Iran upholds death sentence for Iranian-Swedish dissident

Tehran: The Iranian Supreme Court on Sunday confirmed the death sentence issued against a Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Farajollah Chaab.

According to Iran’s judiciary’s Mizan news agency, “The Supreme Court of the country confirmed the death sentence of Farajullah Chaab, the leader of the terrorist group Harak al-Nidal.”

Farajollah Chaab was tried in 2022 for involvement in an attack on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people, including 12 members of the Revolutionary Guards, as well as several other explosions.

🛑دیوان عالی کشور حکم اعدام فرج‌الله چعب سرکرده گروهک تروریستی حرکة النضال را تایید کرد pic.twitter.com/3ISUu1Ja8d — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) March 12, 2023

Forty-eight-year-old Habib Farajullah Chaab has been detained in Iran since October 2020 after his disappearance during a trip to Turkey. He was later brought to Tehran.

Chaab, who was found guilty of “corruption on earth” and forming a rebel group, was sentenced to death on December 6, 2022.

Sweden on Sunday denounced the Iranian judiciary’s confirmation of the death penalty against the Swedish dissident of Iranian origin, describing the decision as “inhuman,” stressing that it was seeking clarifications on the issue.

“The death penalty is an inhumane punishment that cannot be remedied, and Sweden, along with the rest of the European Union, condemns it in all circumstances,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bjöllstrom told AFP in an email.

According to human rights groups including Amnesty International, Iran executes more people every year than any other country except China.