Iran vows to teach US, Israel ‘unforgettable lesson’; Trump warns of ‘very hard strikes’

Iran vowed on Friday, March 13, to deliver what it described as an “unforgettable lesson” to the United States and Israel as the war in the Middle East approached the two-week mark.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran would not accept calls for dialogue or ceasefire while attacks against the country continued.

“Our armed forces are determined to firmly teach the enemy an unforgettable lesson,” Baqaei said.

Explosion near Quds Day rally in Tehran

At least one person was killed in an explosion near an annual Quds Day rally in Tehran, Iran’s official IRNA News Agency reported.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was seen attending the march, which is held each year to show support for the Palestinian cause.

The explosion occurred after the Israeli military earlier issued evacuation warnings for two areas in central Tehran near the rally site.

Also Read Two expats killed in Oman as US–Israel strikes on Iran escalate

Iran launches missiles towards Israel

Iran fired a new barrage of missiles towards Israel, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

Air raid sirens sounded in several areas south of Tel Aviv, including Ashdod, Ashkelon and regions near Jerusalem, according to the Israeli Home Front Command.

Israeli media reported that air defence systems intercepted missiles launched from Iran over central Israel.

Rocket fire from southern Lebanon

Rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, triggering sirens in several communities in the Galilee region.

Israeli authorities said some projectiles were intercepted while others landed in open areas.

Israeli strike kills eight in Lebanon

An Israeli strike on the village of Mieh Mieh near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon killed eight people and wounded nine others, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

Israeli Defence Minister Yisrael Katz warned that Israel could expand its operations in Lebanon, saying the current attacks were “just the beginning”.

Israeli jets drop leaflets over Beirut

h Israeli jets dropped leaflets over Beirut urging Lebanese residents to disarm Hezbollah and provide information about the group to Israeli intelligence, according to L’Orient Today.

The leaflets carried the logo of the Israeli military’s intelligence directorate and called on residents to support what they described as “real change”. Another message warned that Lebanon could face destruction similar to Gaza if Hezbollah remained armed.

https://twitter.com/i/status/2032435922025734592

Internet blackout continues in Iran

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said Iran’s wartime internet shutdown has entered its 14th day, with national connectivity remaining at about 1 percent of normal levels.

The organisation said the blackout has continued for more than 312 hours, limiting access to information as the conflict escalates across the region.

NetBlocks chart shows Iran’s internet connectivity falling to around 1 percent during the shutdown.

Four US crew killed in refuelling aircraft crash in Iraq

Four crew members were killed when a US KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, the US military said.

US Central Command confirmed that four of the six personnel aboard the aircraft had died and said the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire. An investigation is under way.

Four Confirmed Deceased in Loss of U.S. KC-135 Over Iraq



TAMPA, Fla. – At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue.



The… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026

Trump warns of stronger strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump said the United States could escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary to ensure the safe passage of oil tankers.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump also warned that Washington would strike Iran “very hard” over the coming week.

Axios reported that Trump told G7 leaders Iran was close to surrendering, though uncertainty over the country’s leadership complicated any formal declaration.

US says more than 15,000 targets struck

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said American and Israeli forces have struck more than 15,000 targets since the start of the campaign against Iran late last month.

Speaking at a news conference, Hegseth said the allies were carrying out over 1,000 strikes per day, adding that Friday was expected to record the highest number of attacks so far.

US warns of intensified strikes on Iran

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States and Israel were preparing the largest wave of strikes yet against Iran, with Friday expected to see the highest level of attacks since the campaign began.

He said Iranian air defences, missile launchers and naval capabilities had been severely weakened, adding that the operation aimed to dismantle Iran’s remaining military infrastructure and missile production capacity.

Saudi Arabia intercepts 56 drones

Saudi Arabia said its air defence systems intercepted 56 drones that entered the kingdom’s airspace since early Friday, including one that approached the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh.

Also Read US military plane crashes in Iraq as Iran launches missiles at Israel, Gulf

UAE reports 141 casualties since start of Iranian strikes

The UAE said its air defence systems dealt with seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones launched from Iran on Friday, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry said the attacks have raised the total number of casualties in the UAE to 141 since Iranian strikes began.

Regional missile and drone interceptions

Bahrain’s defence force said it had intercepted 115 missiles and 191 drones since Iranian strikes began.

Türkiye’s defence ministry said NATO air defence systems in the eastern Mediterranean intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran towards Turkish territory.

IAEA seeks renewed nuclear talks

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said the agency is attempting to facilitate a new nuclear agreement between the United States and Iran, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Grossi said he hoped negotiations aimed at reaching a long-term solution to Iran’s nuclear programme could resume.

Airspace disruptions across the region

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority said the closure of the country’s airspace has been extended for 72 hours amid ongoing military activity.

Meanwhile, Bahrain has reopened its airspace for departing flights, according to flight tracking platform Flightradar.

UN chief calls for ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Beirut for a solidarity visit as the conflict continued to affect Lebanon.

He urged Israel and Hezbollah to halt the fighting and stressed that the region’s future should be shaped by strong state institutions rather than armed groups.

I have just landed in Beirut for a visit of solidarity with the people of Lebanon.



They did not choose this war. They were dragged into it.



The @UN & I will spare no effort in striving for the peaceful future that Lebanon & this region so richly deserve. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 13, 2026

Political tensions rise

Lebanon’s foreign ministry said it had delivered a memorandum to Iran’s chargé d’affaires rejecting interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani said Israeli strikes during Quds Day demonstrations reflected what he described as confusion within Israel’s leadership.

Iranian authorities also reported the arrest of four people in Tehran on suspicion of sharing information with hostile networks.