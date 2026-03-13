Iran vows to teach US, Israel ‘unforgettable lesson’; Trump warns of ‘very hard strikes’

Iran vowed on Friday, March 13, to deliver what it described as an “unforgettable lesson” to the United States and Israel as the war in the Middle East approached the two-week mark.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran would not accept calls for dialogue or ceasefire while attacks against the country continued.
“Our armed forces are determined to firmly teach the enemy an unforgettable lesson,” Baqaei said.
Explosion near Quds Day rally in Tehran
At least one person was killed in an explosion near an annual Quds Day rally in Tehran, Iran’s official IRNA News Agency reported.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was seen attending the march, which is held each year to show support for the Palestinian cause.
The explosion occurred after the Israeli military earlier issued evacuation warnings for two areas in central Tehran near the rally site.
Iran launches missiles towards Israel
Iran fired a new barrage of missiles towards Israel, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.
Air raid sirens sounded in several areas south of Tel Aviv, including Ashdod, Ashkelon and regions near Jerusalem, according to the Israeli Home Front Command.
Israeli media reported that air defence systems intercepted missiles launched from Iran over central Israel.
Rocket fire from southern Lebanon
Rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, triggering sirens in several communities in the Galilee region.
Israeli authorities said some projectiles were intercepted while others landed in open areas.
Israeli strike kills eight in Lebanon
An Israeli strike on the village of Mieh Mieh near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon killed eight people and wounded nine others, Lebanon’s health ministry said.
Israeli Defence Minister Yisrael Katz warned that Israel could expand its operations in Lebanon, saying the current attacks were “just the beginning”.
Israeli jets drop leaflets over Beirut
h Israeli jets dropped leaflets over Beirut urging Lebanese residents to disarm Hezbollah and provide information about the group to Israeli intelligence, according to L’Orient Today.
The leaflets carried the logo of the Israeli military’s intelligence directorate and called on residents to support what they described as “real change”. Another message warned that Lebanon could face destruction similar to Gaza if Hezbollah remained armed.
Internet blackout continues in Iran
Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said Iran’s wartime internet shutdown has entered its 14th day, with national connectivity remaining at about 1 percent of normal levels.
The organisation said the blackout has continued for more than 312 hours, limiting access to information as the conflict escalates across the region.
Four US crew killed in refuelling aircraft crash in Iraq
Four crew members were killed when a US KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, the US military said.
US Central Command confirmed that four of the six personnel aboard the aircraft had died and said the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire. An investigation is under way.
Trump warns of stronger strikes on Iran
US President Donald Trump said the United States could escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary to ensure the safe passage of oil tankers.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump also warned that Washington would strike Iran “very hard” over the coming week.
Axios reported that Trump told G7 leaders Iran was close to surrendering, though uncertainty over the country’s leadership complicated any formal declaration.
US says more than 15,000 targets struck
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said American and Israeli forces have struck more than 15,000 targets since the start of the campaign against Iran late last month.
Speaking at a news conference, Hegseth said the allies were carrying out over 1,000 strikes per day, adding that Friday was expected to record the highest number of attacks so far.
US warns of intensified strikes on Iran
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States and Israel were preparing the largest wave of strikes yet against Iran, with Friday expected to see the highest level of attacks since the campaign began.
He said Iranian air defences, missile launchers and naval capabilities had been severely weakened, adding that the operation aimed to dismantle Iran’s remaining military infrastructure and missile production capacity.
Saudi Arabia intercepts 56 drones
Saudi Arabia said its air defence systems intercepted 56 drones that entered the kingdom’s airspace since early Friday, including one that approached the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh.
UAE reports 141 casualties since start of Iranian strikes
The UAE said its air defence systems dealt with seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones launched from Iran on Friday, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The ministry said the attacks have raised the total number of casualties in the UAE to 141 since Iranian strikes began.
Regional missile and drone interceptions
Bahrain’s defence force said it had intercepted 115 missiles and 191 drones since Iranian strikes began.
Türkiye’s defence ministry said NATO air defence systems in the eastern Mediterranean intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran towards Turkish territory.
IAEA seeks renewed nuclear talks
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said the agency is attempting to facilitate a new nuclear agreement between the United States and Iran, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.
Grossi said he hoped negotiations aimed at reaching a long-term solution to Iran’s nuclear programme could resume.
Airspace disruptions across the region
Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority said the closure of the country’s airspace has been extended for 72 hours amid ongoing military activity.
Meanwhile, Bahrain has reopened its airspace for departing flights, according to flight tracking platform Flightradar.
UN chief calls for ceasefire
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Beirut for a solidarity visit as the conflict continued to affect Lebanon.
He urged Israel and Hezbollah to halt the fighting and stressed that the region’s future should be shaped by strong state institutions rather than armed groups.
Political tensions rise
Lebanon’s foreign ministry said it had delivered a memorandum to Iran’s chargé d’affaires rejecting interference in the country’s internal affairs.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani said Israeli strikes during Quds Day demonstrations reflected what he described as confusion within Israel’s leadership.
Iranian authorities also reported the arrest of four people in Tehran on suspicion of sharing information with hostile networks.