Two expats killed in Oman as US–Israel strikes on Iran escalate

Fresh developments were reported across the Middle East on Friday, March 13, as the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran continued to spill across the region, with drone incidents, missile attacks and air strikes reported in several countries.

Drone incidents in Oman and Dubai

Two expat workers were killed after a drone crashed in the Al-Awahi industrial area in Sohar, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported, citing a security source. Another drone was also downed in Sohar province.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an Iranian drone reportedly struck a building in Dubai’s International Financial Centre. Authorities earlier said debris from an aerial interception caused minor damage to the facade of a high-rise building in downtown Dubai.

Damage seen on a building in Dubai’s International Financial Centre after a reported drone incident. Photo: Reuters

Drone interceptions in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said its air defence systems intercepted several drones over the kingdom’s eastern and central regions.

Officials reported multiple waves of drones entering Saudi airspace overnight and said they were successfully destroyed before reaching their targets.

US troops injured in Kuwait

More than 100 US service members were reportedly injured in an Iranian attack on a base in Kuwait hosting American forces.

US officials confirmed that seven National Guard members were wounded and later died of their injuries. Dozens of other troops were treated at military hospitals, including facilities in Germany and the United States, with some reported to be seriously injured.

Explosions reported in Tehran

US and Israeli strikes hit parts of Tehran, Iranian media reported, with powerful explosions shaking homes in several areas of the capital.

Iran’s air defence systems were reported to be intercepting aerial targets over the city, while fighter jets were seen flying over Karaj, west of Tehran.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Israeli strikes were reported in several areas of Lebanon. The National News Agency said an Israeli strike on an apartment in Bar Elias in the Bekaa Valley killed two people and critically injured three others, including a figure linked to the Islamic Group.

In southern Lebanon, another strike reportedly hit an ambulance in the Tayr Felsay area, though no injuries were reported.

Explosion lights up Beirut’s southern suburbs after overnight strikes. Photo: Reuters

Israel’s military also said it targeted the Zrariyeh bridge over the Litani River, claiming Hezbollah fighters had used the crossing.

Separately, Israel said it struck a Hezbollah “operative” in the Lebanese capital Beirut, as Israeli forces continued bombardment across parts of the country.

Missile attack in northern Israel

A missile strike in northern Israel injured 58 people, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Most victims suffered minor injuries from shattered glass, while one person was reported to be in moderate condition.

Casualties and damage

Israel’s Health Ministry said 2,975 people have been wounded in the country since the start of the war, with 85 still receiving treatment in hospitals.

In Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent reported extensive civilian damage, including more than 24,500 damaged buildings, most of them residential.

The organisation also said dozens of schools, Red Crescent centres, ambulances and rescue vehicles had been damaged, while 195 teachers and students were injured.

Israel claims strikes on more than 200 targets

Israel’s military said it struck more than 200 targets in western and central Iran over the past day as part of its ongoing campaign against Iranian military infrastructure.

Trump vows continued pressure on Iran

US President Donald Trump said the United States was “completely destroying the terrorist regime in Iran militarily, economically and in every other way”.

He claimed Iran’s navy had been destroyed and its air force no longer existed, while missiles and drones were being annihilated. Trump also said Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was likely still alive despite reports he had been injured in an earlier strike.

Screenshot of a social media post in which the US president claims American forces are destroying Iran’s military and leadership.

Reuters reported divisions within the White House over the war’s direction, with some advisers urging Trump to declare victory while others are pushing for continued military action.

Netanyahu warns Iran’s leadership

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was achieving “unprecedented gains” in its war against Iran and that the campaign was reshaping the Middle East.

He warned Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, saying Israel would not “issue life insurance” to them.

Netanyahu also said Israel’s objective includes creating conditions that could lead to the end of Iran’s current government, though he added the decision ultimately lies with the Iranian people.

International reactions and regional impact

French President Emmanuel Macron said a French chief warrant officer was killed and several soldiers wounded in an attack near Erbil in Iraq, where French forces are deployed as part of the fight against ISIS.

Australia has ordered non-essential diplomatic staff to leave Lebanon due to the deteriorating security situation.

The US State Department also urged American citizens in Oman to consider departing on commercial flights if it is safe to do so.

Oil markets surge amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

Brent crude rose above USD 100 per barrel after Iran vowed to continue disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about global energy supplies.

The United States also issued a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil currently stranded at sea in an effort to stabilise global markets.