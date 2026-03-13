US military plane crashes in Iraq as Iran launches missiles at Israel, Gulf

The Israeli-American war on Iran entered its 14th day on Friday, March 13, as a US military refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during operations linked to the conflict.

US Central Command said the KC-135 aircraft went down in “friendly airspace” and the incident was not caused by hostile or friendly fire. Rescue operations were under way and at least five crew members were believed to have been on board.

U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 12, 2026

Iran launches missiles toward Israel and Gulf states

Iran fired a new wave of missiles toward Israel, triggering sirens in several areas including central parts of the country. Israeli media reported explosions in the skies over Tel Aviv as air defence systems intercepted the incoming projectiles.

Iran has also launched missiles and drones toward Gulf countries hosting US military bases, widening the scope of the conflict.

Israel strikes site in Tehran

The Israeli military said it carried out strikes on the Taleghan Central Complex in Tehran, which it described as a facility linked to nuclear weapons development.

Iranian media also reported that three Red Crescent personnel were injured in air strikes on the Tehran–Qom road.

Drone attack injures French soldiers in Iraq

Six French soldiers were wounded in a drone attack targeting a base hosting Kurdish forces and international coalition Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Tankers attacked in Iraqi waters

Two foreign tankers carrying Iraqi fuel were attacked by unidentified assailants in Iraqi territorial waters, causing both vessels to catch fire.

Iraqi authorities evacuated all 25 crew members from the ships while firefighting efforts continued, according to Reuters.

Gulf countries intercept Iranian drones

Saudi Arabia said its defence forces intercepted and destroyed 28 drones that entered the kingdom’s airspace.

Bahrain also activated emergency alarms and urged residents to seek shelter, saying it had intercepted more than 100 missiles and nearly 200 drones targeting the country since the start of the war.

India seeks safe passage for ships

India has been in contact with Iranian authorities to arrange safe passage for nearly 30 Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been closed due to the conflict.

Officials said naval escorts were being considered after attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf killed three Indian seafarers and left another missing.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill civilians

Israeli forces continued bombardment in southern Lebanon, killing at least nine people, including five children, in the town of Arki near Sidon, according to Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry.

Separate attacks in Ain Ebel and Barish in the Tyre district also left several people dead.

UN experts warn war could spread

UN human rights experts warned that the devastation seen in Gaza could spread to Iran, Lebanon and other countries in the region.

They also expressed concern about the displacement of around 700,000 people in Lebanon and called for investigations into reported strikes in Iran, including an attack on a school that killed at least 180 girls.

Humanitarian toll grows in Iran

Iran’s Red Crescent Society said more than 20,000 civilian sites have been hit in US-Israeli strikes across the country, including homes, schools and medical facilities.

The organisation said 12 health workers have been killed and dozens injured, while several hospitals were forced to suspend operations.

Oil prices surge amid conflict fears

Energy markets reacted sharply to the escalating conflict, with Brent crude rising above USD 100 per barrel amid concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

Evacuations and emergency flights

Australia ordered all non-essential officials in Israel and the United Arab Emirates to leave due to the deteriorating security situation.

Qatar Airways said it would operate at least 143 special flights between March 13 and March 17 to assist passengers stranded in Doha and help residents return home despite the closure of the country’s airspace.