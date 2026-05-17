Iran war: Drone strike targets UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant area

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2026 8:00 pm IST|   Updated: 17th May 2026 8:06 pm IST
Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE’s Al Dhafra region seen from an aerial view.
Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE. Photo: X

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said on Sunday, May 17, that air defence systems intercepted drones that entered the country from the western border.

In a post on X, the ministry said three drones were detected in UAE airspace. Two were intercepted, while the third struck an external electricity generator near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra.

Abu Dhabi authorities said the strike caused a fire outside the facility’s inner perimeter. Emergency teams responded to the incident and brought the situation under control.

Subhan Bakery

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and that radiological safety levels at the nuclear plant remained unaffected. Investigations are underway to determine the source of the drones.

The story is developing and will be updated with new information.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2026 8:00 pm IST|   Updated: 17th May 2026 8:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button