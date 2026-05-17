Iran war: Drone strike targets UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant area

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said on Sunday, May 17, that air defence systems intercepted drones that entered the country from the western border.

In a post on X, the ministry said three drones were detected in UAE airspace. Two were intercepted, while the third struck an external electricity generator near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra.

Abu Dhabi authorities said the strike caused a fire outside the facility’s inner perimeter. Emergency teams responded to the incident and brought the situation under control.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and that radiological safety levels at the nuclear plant remained unaffected. Investigations are underway to determine the source of the drones.

تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع 3 طائرات مسيّرة.



أعلنت وزارة الدفاع أنه في 17 مايو 2026 تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع 3 طائرات مسيّرة دخلت الدولة من جهة الحدود الغربية، حيث تم التعامل بنجاح مع اثنتين فيما أصابت الثالثة مولد كهربائي خارج المحيط الداخلي لمحطة براكة… pic.twitter.com/18LCO95sRF — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) May 17, 2026

The story is developing and will be updated with new information.