Iran war: Missing US crew fuels tensions as Trump warns of response if pilot harmed

On the 36th day of the United States (US)–Israeli war on Iran, Saturday, April 4, tensions escalated sharply as search operations continued for a missing US fighter pilot, even as the conflict widened across the region with fresh strikes in Lebanon and Syria and multiple security incidents in the Gulf.

Missing US crew search intensifies as Trump warns of response

US President Donald Trump said: “We are now at war and what happened today is part of that war.”

In remarks to The Independent, he added: “I am not yet ready to announce what America will do if the missing fighter pilot is harmed,” signalling that Washington is weighing its response as search operations continue.

US media confirmed that one crew member from a downed American fighter jet had been rescued, while efforts to locate another missing pilot were ongoing. Iranian authorities said search operations involved security forces and local residents.

US officials also said Trump had been briefed by his national security team on the downed drone incident in Iran.

Syria blasts, Gulf tensions rise amid missing US crew crisis

The Israeli military said it had “begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure sites” in Beirut, marking a significant escalation in Lebanon. The strikes followed claims by Hezbollah that it had carried out coordinated attacks on Israeli troops at three locations in southern Lebanon.

Also Read US fighter jet downed over Iran as conflict widens on Day 35

Syrian state media reported explosions in Damascus and surrounding areas, underscoring the expanding geographic scope of the conflict.

In the Gulf, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said four people were injured and homes damaged in Sitra after debris from a downed Iranian drone fell in the area. An Iranian security official warned that Tehran would no longer allow logistical supplies to reach US bases through the Strait of Hormuz, heightening concerns over the strategic waterway.

In Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian questioned Washington’s diplomatic intent, alleging that the wife of a senior Iranian official was killed in what he described as an assassination attempt targeting the head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Policy. He said the incident raised questions over who was pursuing dialogue and who was engaging in “terrorism”.

Just as I was addressing the American people, the head of our Strategic Council on Foreign Policy was targeted in an assassination attempt, leading to the martyrdom of his innocent wife. Let the world judge; which side engages in dialogue and negotiation, and which in terrorism? — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 3, 2026

Military escalation and casualties

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had shot down multiple aerial threats, including an MQ-9 drone over Isfahan and another drone over Bushehr, as well as intercepting cruise missiles over Zanjan and Khomein.

The Pentagon said 365 American service members have been injured since the start of operations against Iran, with 13 fatalities recorded under “Operation Epic Fury”.

Strikes, retaliation and regional spillover

In Israel, missile fragments and shrapnel from Iranian attacks fell across multiple locations in central parts of the country, sparking fires and prompting emergency responses. Local media reported damage in several cities and the deployment of firefighting teams following strikes in the south.

Hezbollah said it launched missile attacks targeting Israeli positions in southern Lebanon, including strikes on troop gatherings and a Merkava tank, which it claimed was destroyed.

The Israeli military said a rocket fired by Hezbollah struck a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) outpost in southern Lebanon, injuring three UN personnel, two of them seriously.

In Iraq, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it carried out 19 operations using drones and missiles against US-linked targets across the region within 24 hours.

Political tensions and global response

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocked the Trump administration as US forces searched for the missing pilot, criticising Washington’s strategy in sharply worded remarks on social media.

At the United Nations, Bahrain—currently presiding over the Security Council—postponed a vote on a resolution aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz after opposition from Russia and China led to a watered-down draft, diplomats said.

Saudi Civil Defence lifts alert in Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence briefly issued an alert to residents in the Eastern Province warning of a potential danger before announcing that the situation had been brought under control.

Authorities later said the alert had been lifted and the threat no longer persisted, without disclosing further details.

Debris from aerial interception hits Dubai Marina building

The Dubai Media Office (DMO) said authorities responded after debris from an aerial interception struck the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area.

Officials confirmed that no fire or injuries were reported, and further details were not immediately disclosed.

Egyptian killed as debris hits Abu Dhabi gas facility

An Egyptian national was killed and four others sustained minor injuries after debris from an intercepted attack fell on gas facilities in the Habshan area of Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s media office said.

The victim died during evacuation, while the injured—two Egyptians and two Pakistanis—were treated for minor injuries. Authorities said significant damage had been reported and an assessment was under way, Reuters reported.

Strategic pressure and economic implications

US intelligence assessments suggest Iran is unlikely to close the Strait of Hormuz imminently, instead using control of the route as leverage in the conflict.

India’s energy supply chain remained stable, with a seventh India-flagged LPG tanker crossing the strait and six vessels already reaching Indian ports since the war began.

Meanwhile, buildings at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran were damaged in a US–Israeli strike, according to the Iranian Red Crescent and local media.

As hostilities intensify across multiple theatres—from Lebanon and Syria to the Gulf—the conflict shows no sign of easing, with both sides signalling readiness for a prolonged confrontation.