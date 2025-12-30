Iran warns of ‘harsh’ response after Trump’s nuclear threat

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, December 30, warned that his country would respond forcefully to any attack, following remarks by United States (US) President Donald Trump linking possible Israeli action to Iran’s nuclear activities.

“The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to any oppressive aggression will be harsh and regrettable,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X, without referring to any specific nation.

پاسخ جمهوری اسلامی ایران به هر تجاوز ستمکارانه‌ای، سخت و پشیمان کننده خواهد بود. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) December 30, 2025

His statement came a day after Trump said he would support an Israeli strike if Tehran moves to revive its nuclear programme. Speaking at his Palm Beach estate in Florida alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump claimed Iran was attempting to rebuild its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

“If they are trying to build up again, we’re going to have to knock them down,” Trump said, while also suggesting that Iran was interested in negotiating with Washington.

Soon after Trump’s remarks, Ali Shamkhani, a political adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, issued a separate warning, saying any miscalculation by what he described as aggressors would trigger an immediate response.

“Iran’s missile capability and defence are not containable or permission-based. Any aggression will face an immediate harsh response beyond its planners’ imagination,” Shamkhani wrote on X.

Любая агрессия вызовет жесткий и немедленный ответ, превосходящий все ожидания планировщиков. — علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) December 29, 2025

The remarks have revived tensions months after a brief conflict in June, when the US carried out air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Iran condemned the attacks, while Trump asserted that the strikes had effectively dismantled Tehran’s nuclear programme, a claim Iranian officials have not confirmed.

Although a ceasefire brokered by the US has held since the end of the 12-day conflict, relations between Iran and Israel remain strained. The fighting began with an Israeli military operation on June 13 and escalated with US strikes on June 22.

Several Iranian nuclear scientists, along with hundreds of military personnel and civilians, were killed during the hostilities. Iranian retaliatory attacks later killed 32 Israeli civilians and one off-duty soldier, before the ceasefire brought the fighting to a halt.