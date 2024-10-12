Iran warns oil-rich US allies in Middle East against helping Israel: Report

Iran has issued a stern warning to its Arab neighbours and US allies in the Gulf, cautioning of severe retaliation if their territories or airspace are used to assist Israel in any potential attacks on Iran, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The warning, delivered through secret diplomatic channels, targets key oil-rich states such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Qatar, which all host US military forces.

This comes in response to, Israel’s vow of a strong response to Tehran after an Iranian ballistic missile barrage hit Israel earlier this month. Israeli officials, angered by the attack, are reportedly considering strikes on Iran’s nuclear or oil facilities, which they see as crucial to weakening Tehran’s military stance. In turn, Iran has threatened to retaliate against both Israel’s civilian infrastructure and any Arab states that might facilitate Israeli or US-led attacks.

According to WSJ, these Gulf nations have expressed to the Biden administration their reluctance to be dragged into a larger conflict by allowing their military assets or airspace to be used in strikes against Iran. Officials from these energy-rich nations, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are particularly concerned that their oil facilities which are typically considered under US protection could become primary targets if hostilities escalate. With a significant number of US troops stationed in the region, any military confrontation would also put American forces at substantial risk.

One of the Gulf states’ primary concerns is the potential disruption to global oil markets.

A war between Israel and Iran could jeopardize oil exports passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy chokepoint. Any disruption could send energy prices soaring, destabilizing both the region and global markets. Arab leaders, notably from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have reportedly pledged to avoid involvement in potential military strikes against Iran, wary of the impact on their critical oil infrastructure.

In response to rising tensions, the US has imposed new sanctions on Iran’s oil and petrochemical sectors, specifically targeting Iran’s “shadow fleet” of ships that have been evading sanctions. The US Treasury and State Departments have designated several companies and vessels involved in transporting Iranian petroleum, aiming to cut off the financial resources fueling Iran’s missile programs and regional militias.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated, “Today’s sanctions target Iranian efforts to channel revenues from its energy industry to finance deadly and disruptive activities, including the development of its nuclear program and ballistic missile proliferation.”

The growing tension has complicated alliances between Arab states and Israel. Although these nations share a common interest in countering Iran’s influence, they are wary of being drawn into a direct military confrontation that could engulf the region. Some, like Jordan, have cooperated with Israel and the US in the past, intercepting Iranian projectiles aimed at Israel earlier this year.

However, backing an all-out Israeli strike on Iranian soil poses a far greater risk.

Iran launches missiles on Israel

Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, triggering widespread panic and sending citizens scrambling for shelter, on October 1.

The attack, involving drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, was coordinated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in collaboration with militant groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis.

In the aftermath, the IRGC issued a stern warning, promising “crushing attacks” if Israel retaliated. Despite the threat, Israel declared it was on high alert both defensively and offensively, warning Iran of consequences.

Although Israel has not yet launched a direct strike on Iran, it has targeted Syria while continuing its extensive military operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

The ongoing war in Gaza has resulted in over 40,000 deaths, more than 98,000 injuries, and the displacement of the entire population of the Gaza Strip. In Lebanon, 2,100 people have been killed, primarily in recent attacks, and 1.2 million people have been forced to flee their homes.