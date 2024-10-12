US imposes sanctions on Iran over missile attack against Israel

Washington: The US has announced sanctions targeting Iran’s energy trade in light of the October 1 ballistic missile attack launched by the country against Israel, in retaliation for Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s killing by the latter in Lebanon.

According to a statement issued by the Department of State, the department “is imposing sanctions on six entities engaged in Iranian petroleum trade and identifying six vessels as blocked property”.

Meanwhile, the Department of the Treasury “is issuing a determination that will lead to the imposition of sanctions against any person determined to operate in the petroleum or petrochemical sectors of the Iranian economy,” the statement said as reported by Xinhua news agency.

“Additionally, Treasury is sanctioning 10 entities and identifying 17 vessels as blocked property for their involvement in shipments of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products in support of US-designated entities National Iranian Oil Company or Triliance Petrochemical Co. Limited,” the statement added.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that the above measures “will help further deny Iran financial resources used to support its missile programs and provide support for terrorist groups that threaten the US, its allies, and partners”.

Iran launches missiles on Israel

Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, triggering widespread panic and sending citizens scrambling for shelter, on October 1.

The assault, involving drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, was a collaborative effort between the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and allied militant groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Iran warns against retaliation, Israel responds

Following the attack, the IRGC issued a dire warning, vowing “crushing attacks” if Israel retaliates.

However, keeping setting aside Iran’s warning, Israel announced that it was on high alert both defensively and offensively and warned Iran of consequences.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a TV broadcast. “We will defend the citizens of the State of Israel. This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide.”

So far, Israel has not directly attacked the Islamic Republic, however, it has targeted Syria, while it also launched continuous attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, Palestine.

Israel’s war on Gaza has caused the loss of over 40,000 lives, injured over 98,000 and displaced the entire population in the Gaza Strip. While in Lebanon, 2100 people have been killed, most of them in attacks in the last two weeks. This has also forced 1.2 million people from their homes.

(With inputs from IANS)