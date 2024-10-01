Iran launches missile attack on Israel, IDF’s strong response

Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, triggering widespread panic and sending citizens scrambling for shelter.

The assault, involving drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, was a collaborative effort between the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and allied militant groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis.

The attack was in response to Israel’s killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, among others.

“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and [IRGC commander Abbas] Nilforoushan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” said the IRGC in a statement.

Following the barrage, Israel’s military sounded the all-clear, permitting citizens to emerge from shelters.

US Prez orders military to support Israel

President Joe Biden has directed the US military to support Israel’s defense efforts and intercept any Iranian missiles targeting the country, according to a statement from the White House.

Both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic candidate in the upcoming presidential election, are closely following Iran’s assault on Israel from the White House situation room, the statement added.

⚡️#BREAKING New videos confirm that the Iranian missiles struck the Nevatim Air Base in the Negev.



Man in the background says “Nevatim Air Base” pic.twitter.com/pBAltXLxTb — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 1, 2024

Iran warns against retaliation, Israel responds

Following the attack, the IRGC issued a dire warning, vowing “crushing attacks” if Israel retaliates.

However, keeping setting aside Iran’s warning, Israel announced that it was on high alert both defensively and offensively and warned Iran of consequences.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a TV broadcast. “We will defend the citizens of the State of Israel. This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide.”

Hamas praises Iran’s attack on Israel

Palestinian resistance group Hamas praised Iran’s heroic attack on Israel late on Tuesday.

Iran has consistently backed Hamas, against Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. The country has on several occasions provided financial aid and weapons to Hamas. It has also reportedly trained the resistance group’s fighters.

People in Gaza celebrated Iran’s attack on Israel, videos of which also surfaced online. Amidst heavy bombardment, Palestinians used their phones to record missile strikes overhead, followed by scenes of celebration.

Over the past year, continuous Israeli assaults on Gaza have claimed the lives of more than 41,500 people and injured nearly 100,000, while thousands remain unaccounted for beneath the debris of demolished structures.