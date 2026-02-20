Iran warns US bases, assets in region could be ‘legitimate targets’ if attacked

Tehran: Iran has warned that United States (US) military bases and assets in the Middle East would be considered “legitimate targets” if Washington launches any attack, according to a letter sent to the United Nations (UN) on Thursday, February 19, amid growing tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme.

In the letter, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, accused the US of escalating rhetoric and repeatedly threatening the use of force. He urged the UN Security Council to take urgent steps to prevent further deterioration of regional security.

The letter, addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the Security Council, referred to recent statements by US officials, including suggestions that facilities such as the Diego Garcia base and an airfield in Fairford could be used in any potential military action against Iran. The Diego Garcia base, which can host B-2 stealth bombers, was used in air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025.

Tehran said such remarks violated the UN Charter and international law, warning that they risked triggering a new cycle of instability in the Middle East. Iran called on the Security Council to fulfil its responsibility to maintain international peace and security and ensure that the US refrains from actions that could escalate tensions.

“The Security Council and the Secretary-General must act without delay,” the letter said, adding that threats of force should not be normalised or used as instruments of foreign policy.

Iran reiterated that it does not seek war and would not initiate hostilities. However, it warned that any military aggression would prompt a decisive and proportionate response under its right to self-defence as recognised by the UN Charter.

“In such circumstances, all bases, facilities and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets,” the letter stated, adding that Washington would bear responsibility for any consequences.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump deployed additional warships, fighter jets and military assets to the Middle East as part of efforts to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, a claim Tehran has repeatedly denied.

Trump has repeatedly threatened military action, initially citing Iran’s handling of anti-government protests last month and more recently over its nuclear activities. On Thursday, he said Iran had no more than 15 days to reach a deal, again signalling that the US could resort to military options if negotiations collapse.

His remarks followed indirect talks held in Geneva on Tuesday, February 17, between US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, and Iran’s senior diplomat. Iranian officials later said the discussions showed signs of progress.