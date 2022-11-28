Iran will thwart US, its allies’ plots’: IRGC commander

Tehran: The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that the Iranian nation will confront the “attempts by the US and its allies seeking to sow discord and division in the country and will thwart their hostile plots”.

Making the remarks while addressing a group of the Iranian Basij volunteer forces in the southeastern city of Zahedan, Hossein Salami said that they are all trying to “provoke tensions in Iran by means of their divisive media outlets”, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Press TV report.

The IRGC commander slammed what he called the US and Britain’s attempts to “restore political, economic and cultural dominance over Iran”.

Salami said that “they will never succeed in bringing their delusions to life”, while the Iranians will “turn any war by the United States and its allies into their graveyard.”