Iranian Ambassador visits MANUU, hails Indian pluralism

Hyderabad: The Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran at New Delhi, Dr Ali Chagini visited Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) this afternoon and held a detailed discussion with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan and top officials of the University.

He was exploring the possibilities of academic and research exchange collaborations between the institutions of Iran and India, particularly with MANUU.

Dr. Mehdi Khajeperi, Director, Noor Microfilm International Centre (NMIC), New Delhi, Dr. Ali. A. Niroomand, Regional Director for south Indian States, NMIC and Dr. Abdul Maliki accompanied the Ambassador.

Dr. Ali Chagini said that image of India as a pluralistic society with peaceful coexistence is held very high in the minds and hearts of Iranian people. MANUU can play a vital role in developing bilateral relations especially in the state of Telangana. Hyderabad holds a special place in the heart of Iranian public, likewise Hyderabadis too have a liking towards Iran and its delicacies, he pointed out.

Iranian Ambassador also agreed to suggestions about academic and research exchanges and collaboration between MANUU and Iranian counterparts.

Earlier, Prof. Ainul Hasan expressed the hope that he will facilitate in identifying the institutions in Iran to collaborate with MANUU. He proposed an exchange programme with 5 students from MANUU to begin with.

Deans of different schools and Directors of Centres shared their views about the possible academic collaborations. Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar proposed vote of thanks. Prof. Shahid Naukhez, Head, Department of Persian presented his books to the visiting dignitaries