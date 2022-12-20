Iranian cab driver allegedly tortured before death: Report

An Iranian man recently died in police custody in November this year, his family has alleged that he was tortured before the death.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Hamed Salahshoor. He was reportedly detained for participating in the ongoing protest in the country. It is to be noted the victim received the news of his job application being accepted shortly before his death.

The authorities reportedly told Salashoor’s parents that he died due to a heart attack. Following the examination of the exhumed body, the family said that there were marks of severe injuries to the head.

On November 30, the victim’s father was forced to sign an undertaking that Salashoor died of a heart attack, reported BBC.

The family further claimed that the victim was buried with his clothes and shoes adding that the body wasn’t placed straight. Over 18,450 people have been arrested. A few of them have already been executed while others face the death penalty for participating in the protests.