Iranian FM discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian group leaders

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has exchanged views with the leaders of the Palestinian resistance groups on the latest developments of the conflict in Gaza.

During a meeting in the Lebanese capital Beirut, Amir-Abdollahian was briefed on the latest situation in the Gaza Strip and West Bank by leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website on Saturday.

Amir-Abdollahian said the cessation of the Israeli “crimes” against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank was a priority, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that the Palestinian resistance groups should adopt an “integrated and united” stance in their effort towards ending the conflict in Gaza, ensuring the delivery of aid, and exchanging captives between Hamas and Israel.

Amir-Abdollahian called on other regional and international players to refrain from imposing their plans on Palestinians and let them decide about their own future.

The Palestinian resistance groups praised the Iranian government and people as well as other resistance groups in the region for their roles and support for the Palestinians, saying Iran’s diplomatic efforts at the international level were effective in supporting the resistance groups and Palestinian people during the past four months.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Beirut on Friday for talks on bilateral, regional and international issues, including the Gaza crisis.

Israel has been fighting with Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year, after the movement launched a surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people. Israel has so far killed over 28,000 Palestinians, according to figures released by the Gaza-based Health Ministry.