Iranian man allegedly subjected to mock executions in prison

One of the accused held for the ongoing protest in Iran over the death of Mahasa Amini has reportedly been subjected to three mock executions in prison.

The accused identified as 27-year-old Sahand Noormohammadzadeh has been charged with vandalism and arson of public property with the aim of causing disruption to the country’s peace and order and confronting the Islamic government.

Prosecutors in Iran’s revolutionary court accused Sahand of participating in the protest by blocking a highway and setting fire to bins and tires. Video evidence was presented to the court claiming that the masked man seen in the video is Sahand.

The accused pleaded not guilty as his counsel told the court there was no evidence to suggest that his client was the masked man. Sahand was sentenced to death by the court for alleged “Enmity against God” and was put through mock execution by the authorities, reported the BBC.

The prosecutors falsely told the accused that his mother passed away due to a heart attack.

A mock execution is a form of psychological torture whereby a victim is made to feel that their execution is taking place but is not carried out. Even before his trial, Noormohammadzadeh was told “to go on a chair, blindfolded, to be hanged.