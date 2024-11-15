Iranian military commander vows ‘crushing’ response to Israeli attack

Tehran: A top Iranian military commander has vowed that Iran would definitely deliver a “crushing” response to Israel for its recent attack on Iranian territory, according to state media.

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, Abdolrahim Mousavi, made the remarks during a meeting with the family of a member of Iran’s Air Force who was killed in the Israeli strike on military sites in Iran late last month, the official news agency IRNA report said on Thursday.

“We determine the timing and method of the response and when necessary, we will make no hesitation. Our response will definitely be crushing,” he was quoted as saying.

The Israel Defense Forces announced on October 26 that it conducted “precise and targeted” airstrikes on targets in Iran in response to recent attacks from the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran’s air defence headquarters claimed it successfully countered the Israeli attack, which resulted in only “limited damage”.

In similar remarks to reporters on Wednesday, Deputy Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Ali Fadavi, said Iran’s response to Israel’s aggression would be certain, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Fadavi added that since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran had let no “malicious” act go unanswered and would definitely give a “regret-inducing” response to the recent Israeli attack.