Iranian Revolutionary Guards claim ballistic missile attacks

Taking responsibility for ballistic missile attacks in Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, in a statement said it targeted the Israeli “strategic center” in the country.

“Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response,” a statement by the Guard Corps said.

According to Kurdish officials, a dozen ballistic missiles launched from outside Iraq struck the region. Talking to a local broadcaster Rudaw, Erbil governor Omed Khoshnaw said that there was also a terror attack against the US consulate. The missiles caused only material damage and one civilian was injured.

The US state department spokesperson has called the attack an “outrageous attack.”

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister of northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani said in a tweet, “Erbil will stand strong against cowardly attacks. I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Erbil and call on its resilient people to keep calm and follow the guidance of the security services -mb.”

I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Erbil and call on its resilient people to keep calm and follow the guidance of the security services -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) March 13, 2022

He also urged his United States partners for more support.

We agreed it is a brazen violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. I stressed the urgent need to counter the fabricated set of false narratives used repeatedly in recent years in attacks on Erbil. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) March 13, 2022

Residents of Erbil posted videos online showing several large explosions, and some said the blasts shook their homes.