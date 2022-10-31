Iran’s Jamie Oliver, 19-yr-old chef beaten to death amid hijab protests

Tehran: A 19-year-old Iranian celebrity chef Mehrshad Shahidi, also known as ‘Jamie Oliver of Iran’, was beaten to death during an ongoing hijab protest in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish women Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Mehrshad Shahidi was killed on Wednesday night by multiple batons of the repression forces in the head, while in the custody of the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in Arak city.

“Our son lost his life as a result of receiving baton blows to his head after his arrest, but we have been under pressure by the regime to say that he has died of a heart attack”, a relative of Mehrshad told Iran International TV.

It is noteworthy that Mehrshad Shahidi lost his life a day before his 20th birthday.

His name is #MehrshadShahidi, a talented chef in Arak, Iran. He was just 19 when he was killed due to multiple baton blows by security forces. He was full of life & believed in “perseverance” to succeed. The killing machine of the regime should stop! #مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/MFnBj2DIxu — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) October 28, 2022

As per the media reports, Shahidi, born in 2002, was arrested during the protests, on Tuesday, October 25, in Arak, central Iran.

Shahidi – who had 25,000 followers on Instagram – amassed a loyal following by sharing videos of him cooking on social media.

The killing of the Shahidi caused a second wave of national protests against the Iranian regime just like the protests which erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022.

Dear @GordonRamsay ،"Mehrshad Shahidi" a young talented chef cook was brutally beaten to death by Mullah dictatorship forces a day before his birthday.

He was 19 years 364 days old.

His birthday surprise turn out to be the saddest memory for his family and friends.👇#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/tVU8b9WYQZ — Ali Ltd.♠♠♠ (@BarAndazAbadani) October 30, 2022

On Saturday, October 29, the security forces fired live bullets and tear gas at a number of protesters during the funeral of Mehrshad Shahidi, in the city of Arak.

Video clips showed mourners chanting “death to the revolutionary guards” and “death to the dictator,” in reference to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Since Shahidi’s birthday coincided with his funeral, the citizens raised the slogan, “You jealous angel, happy birthday.”

It is noteworthy that Iran has been witnessing unprecedented protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being arrested in Tehran on charges of violating Iran’s strict dress code, have entered their seventh week.

What constituted one of the most daring challenges to the authorities and the ruling religious leaders since the 1979 revolution.

Hrana news agency, which deals with human rights in Iran, said 283 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, October 29, including 44 minors. Some 34 members of the security forces were also killed.

The agency added that more than 14,000 people, including 253 students, were arrested in protests in 132 cities and towns and 122 universities.