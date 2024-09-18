Iran’s morality police will not confront women over hijab: President

In a recent press conference, Iran’s President Masud Pezeshkian assured that the country’s morality police won’t bother women in the future.

The statement comes days after the United Nations warned that women continue to be dealt with oppressively for breaching the dress code in the country. The President’s remark came on the second anniversary of Mahasa Amini’s death.

Last week the UN reported that Iran’s government had “intensified efforts” to suppress women’s rights and stifle any remaining activism since that period. However, on September 16, Pezeshkian said that Iran’s morality police should no longer be confronting women on the street.

During a press conference, the President addressed a female journalist’s concern who stated that she was forced to take a detour to the conference room to avoid the police. Pezeshkia asked whether the police were still treating women harshly.

Following confirmation from the journalist, he said, “The morality police were not supposed to confront (women). I will follow up so they don’t bother (them).”

During his election campaign, Pezeshkian pledged to oppose police patrols enforcing the mandatory hijab headscarf. He has also vowed to ease some of the country’s long-standing internet controls.

Iran increased surveillance of social media following the nationwide women-led anti-establishment protests in 2022. In its report last week, the UN stated, “State authorities have expanded repressive measures and policies to further deprive women and girls of their fundamental rights.”

It noted the government had “enhanced surveillance of hijab compliance” in both public and private environments while also endorsing an escalation in violence to punish women and girls who violate the dress code rules.