Iran’s Pezeshkian arrives in Islamabad for talks on cooperation

Islamabad: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday, June 23, on a day-long visit to discuss regional and international developments of mutual interest with the top Pakistani leadership.

President Pezeshkian, accompanied by a high-level delegation, left for Islamabad aboard a special aircraft “Minab 168” to honour the victims of the US strikes on the country, particularly the 168 students from Minab school who were killed in the American attacks, official media reported.

During his visit, Pezeshkian will meet President Asif Ali Zardari and hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly Speaker will also meet with him.

This is his second visit to Pakistan in his capacity as President of Iran.

Ahead of his departure, the Iranian president said his visit “aims to secure full implementation of the memorandum under international law”. He added that the agreement would help strengthen stability and security in West Asia, state-run Press TV reported.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian cautioned that “the effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation.”

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“Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities. Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations,” he added.

During the visit, the two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, border security, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity, the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

The visit will also provide an important opportunity to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest, it added.

His visit comes after Iran held talks with the US in Switzerland, where the two sides agreed on a roadmap to seal a final deal in 60 days.

The high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland, held on Sunday and Monday, took place under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran on Thursday to advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.

Separately, Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held high-level talks in Oman, discussing the management of the Strait of Hormuz.