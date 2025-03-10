Iran’s president reaffirms peaceful nuclear intentions

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, citing a religious decree by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that prohibits such arms.

He emphasised Iran’s ongoing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to verify the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, according to a statement from the Iranian president’s office.

The Iranian president accused Israel of being a primary source of regional tension, alleging that Tel Aviv fabricates claims to portray Iran’s nuclear activities as a security threat.

Pezeshkian also noted that while Iran views tension and conflict as detrimental, it will respond firmly to any threats against its security and interests.

He praised the positive relations between Iran and Norway, highlighting areas for cooperation on regional and international matters.

The Norwegian Prime Minister expressed Norway’s desire to maintain cordial relations with Iran and welcomed peaceful resolutions to issues in the West Asia region, offering support toward that end, according to the Iranian statement.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he wanted to negotiate with Iran on its nuclear issue and had sent a letter to the Iranian leadership on Thursday.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that certain “bullying” powers’ insistence on holding talks with Iran is not aimed at resolving issues but rather at imposing their own expectations.

Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with government officials, responding to calls, notably from US President Donald Trump, for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, according to footage released by the leader’s office.

“Their negotiation is not for resolving issues, but for dominating and imposing what they want on the other side,” said the Iranian leader.