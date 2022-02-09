Normalising ties with Israel to increase regional problems: Iran

Tehran: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said some Arab nations’ normalisation of ties with Israel will create more problems for the region.

The President made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with Salam Zawawi, the new Palestinian Ambassador to Iran, to receive her credentials, reported the Iranian presidency’s website.

Raisi noted that certain Arab states’ move to establish diplomatic relations with Israel will not ensure protection and security for them, and instead, it will create more problems for the region and Arab countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the public protests by all Palestinian people and groups proved that “the act of betrayal” was rejected and condemned.

Stressing the Palestine issue should be the Muslim world’s top priority, the Iranian President said Iran is the true supporter of the Palestinian nation and the liberation of Al-Quds, or the holy city of Jerusalem.

For his part, Zawawi censured those Arab states that “rushed” to normalise ties with Israel, saying they turned their back on the Palestinian cause and a blind eye to the rights of the Palestinian people and the existing resolutions in this regard.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalised their ties with Israel in 2020 under the US-brokered deals known as the Abraham Accords. Morocco and Sudan also followed suit.