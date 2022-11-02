Iran’s Supreme Leader’s representative in India expresses grief over Abbas Ansari’s death

Hyderabad: After the demise of the founder and chairman of Ittihadul Musilmeen, Maulana Shaikh Mohammad Abbas Ansari, condolences are pouring in from across the globe. Iran’s Supreme Leader’s representative in India Mehdi Mehdavipur has expressed grief over the demise.

In his message, Maulana Mehdi said that “the sad news of Maulana Sheikh Muhammad Abbas Ansari’s demise has saddened us greatly, he was a great personality and the head of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen”.

“He has rendered many services in the field of education, where everyone tried to raise awareness about religious education. He established several educational centers and schools to promote modern education where thousands of children of the nation are now engaged day and night.” Maulana Mehdi added.