Iran’s top leader meets Hamas leaders in Tehran

Khamenei also thanked the Hamas officials who negotiated the ceasefire agreement with Israel, IRNA said.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Tehran: Iran’s supreme leader has met top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy chairman of Hamas’ Political Bureau, and Muhammad Ismail Darwish, Hamas’ Shura Council chairman, IRNA reported.

The report quoted Khamenei as saying that the people of Gaza defeated “the Zionist regime, and in fact, America, and didn’t let them reach any of their goals.”

