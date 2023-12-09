Iraq: At least 14 dead in building fire in Erbil province

The preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 9th December 2023 10:46 am IST
Baghdad: Fourteen people were killed and 18 others injured in a fire that broke out at a residential building in the town of Soran in Erbil province in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

A statement by the Soran health department said on Friday that “the fire first broke out on the third and fourth floors, which were inhabited by university students and teachers, and then spread to the entire five-storey building”.

The statement added that preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Civil defence teams and firefighters have extinguished the fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

