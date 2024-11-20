Iraq conducts nationwide population census after 27-year hiatus

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 20th November 2024 9:50 pm IST
Iraqi flag

Baghdad: Iraq launched a general population and housing census nationwide on Wednesday for the first time after a 27-year hiatus.

The Iraqi Minister of Planning Mohammed Tamim urged Iraqis to “cooperate with census teams by providing accurate data, as this is vital for shaping Iraq’s future,” according to a statement issued by the ministry.

“The census is of exceptional importance because it will contribute to ensuring social and economic justice and improving the level of services in all areas,” Tamim added.

The Iraqi authorities put security forces on high alert and imposed a curfew during the two-day census in all Iraqi provinces, including those of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

